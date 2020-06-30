All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:55 PM

2226 East 18th Avenue

2226 East 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2226 East 18th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This amazing house is within walking distance to Historic Ybor City and numerous restaurants and stores!. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, a large kitchen with tons of cabinets, washer and dryer connections, Central AC, off street parking, large backyard and much more!

Schedule a viewing before it's gone!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Joyce a text or call at 813-203-6787

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 East 18th Avenue have any available units?
2226 East 18th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 East 18th Avenue have?
Some of 2226 East 18th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 East 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2226 East 18th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 East 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 East 18th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2226 East 18th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2226 East 18th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2226 East 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 East 18th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 East 18th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2226 East 18th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2226 East 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2226 East 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 East 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 East 18th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

