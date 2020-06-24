All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

220 E Patterson St

220 East Patterson Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 East Patterson Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/942d576082 ----
Located in the Oaks at Riverview townhome community, this corner unit 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit built in 2005 is sure to please. Rock on the front porch in the clean, small town like atmosphere. Across the street is a community park and pool. Built in 2005, this home has volume ceilings, berber carpeting, large eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, and new interior paint. A large 2 car parking concrete pad is located in the rear. Centrally located with easy and quick access to I-275 and about 1/4 mile south of the Hillsborough River Keyanna 813-270-1212

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 E Patterson St have any available units?
220 E Patterson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 E Patterson St have?
Some of 220 E Patterson St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 E Patterson St currently offering any rent specials?
220 E Patterson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 E Patterson St pet-friendly?
No, 220 E Patterson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 220 E Patterson St offer parking?
Yes, 220 E Patterson St offers parking.
Does 220 E Patterson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 E Patterson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 E Patterson St have a pool?
Yes, 220 E Patterson St has a pool.
Does 220 E Patterson St have accessible units?
No, 220 E Patterson St does not have accessible units.
Does 220 E Patterson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 E Patterson St has units with dishwashers.
