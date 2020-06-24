220 E Patterson St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/942d576082 ----
Located in the Oaks at Riverview townhome community, this corner unit 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit built in 2005 is sure to please. Rock on the front porch in the clean, small town like atmosphere. Across the street is a community park and pool. Built in 2005, this home has volume ceilings, berber carpeting, large eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, and new interior paint. A large 2 car parking concrete pad is located in the rear. Centrally located with easy and quick access to I-275 and about 1/4 mile south of the Hillsborough River Keyanna 813-270-1212
*Hoa App Required
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Community Pool
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Walk In Closets
Parking Uncovered, Assigned