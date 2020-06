Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now! - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath bungalow for rent. Centrally located in historic Old West Tampa, this home features high ceilings, an open kitchen with lots of counter & cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. The dining & living room has laminate hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans in each of the rooms. Large bedrooms with lots of windows provide natural light. Bathrooms feature upgraded light fixtures & vanities. Washer/Dryer hookups. There's a nice size backyard with a block building that can be used for storage.



Pets welcome, some restrictions may apply. Pet fee required.



Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.



Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.



(RLNE4824303)