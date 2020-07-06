All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2119 West Farwell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2119 West Farwell Drive
Last updated December 15 2019 at 4:26 PM

2119 West Farwell Drive

2119 West Farwell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2119 West Farwell Drive, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1144354

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $945 which includes the first months rent. Unit four of this building comes fully furnished. This is a quiet community that has a peaceful area out back for relaxing. All utilities are included in the price of this rental, including wifi. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Furnished,Tile throughout,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 West Farwell Drive have any available units?
2119 West Farwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 West Farwell Drive have?
Some of 2119 West Farwell Drive's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 West Farwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2119 West Farwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 West Farwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2119 West Farwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2119 West Farwell Drive offer parking?
No, 2119 West Farwell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2119 West Farwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 West Farwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 West Farwell Drive have a pool?
No, 2119 West Farwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2119 West Farwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2119 West Farwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 West Farwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 West Farwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College