2119 West Farwell Drive

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1144354



After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $945 which includes the first months rent. Unit four of this building comes fully furnished. This is a quiet community that has a peaceful area out back for relaxing. All utilities are included in the price of this rental, including wifi. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged.

