Last updated February 2 2020 at 2:42 PM

2118 W CARMEN STREET

2118 West Carmen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2118 West Carmen Street, Tampa, FL 33606
North Hyde Park

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This is a great opportunity to live close to downtown Tampa. This property is conveniently located short distance from the Bryan Glazer JCC and a short ride from the University of Tampa and I-275. Shopping, restaurants, and other amenities are close by. Concerning the physical properties of the house, it is a brick home that is located on two lots that measure 100x96 feet. At this price, you can still afford to rent in the Top-rated Plant School district. The owner is not accepting section 8 vouchers at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 W CARMEN STREET have any available units?
2118 W CARMEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 W CARMEN STREET have?
Some of 2118 W CARMEN STREET's amenities include ceiling fan, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 W CARMEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2118 W CARMEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 W CARMEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2118 W CARMEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2118 W CARMEN STREET offer parking?
No, 2118 W CARMEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2118 W CARMEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 W CARMEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 W CARMEN STREET have a pool?
No, 2118 W CARMEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2118 W CARMEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2118 W CARMEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 W CARMEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 W CARMEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
