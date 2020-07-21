2118 W CARMEN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

This is a great opportunity to live close to downtown Tampa. This property is conveniently located short distance from the Bryan Glazer JCC and a short ride from the University of Tampa and I-275. Shopping, restaurants, and other amenities are close by. Concerning the physical properties of the house, it is a brick home that is located on two lots that measure 100x96 feet. At this price, you can still afford to rent in the Top-rated Plant School district. The owner is not accepting section 8 vouchers at this time.