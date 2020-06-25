All apartments in Tampa
2116 W DEKLE AVENUE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

2116 W DEKLE AVENUE

2116 West Dekle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2116 West Dekle Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LIVE IN HYDE PARK! This historic four-plex has so much character and charm with original wood floors, fireplace, crystal door knobs and more. footsteps to Bellas restaurant on Howard and Fresh Kitchen on Dekle. This 2nd floor apartment has wood floors, lots of natural light , living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, front and back extra rooms, This has an eat in kitchen and plenty of storage. This apartment has open parking in the back of the property for one car and street parking. Shared separate laundry for the four units and water, sewer, trash is included. GREAT LOCATION- Call today for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE have any available units?
2116 W DEKLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE have?
Some of 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2116 W DEKLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 W DEKLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
