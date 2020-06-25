2116 W DEKLE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

LIVE IN HYDE PARK! This historic four-plex has so much character and charm with original wood floors, fireplace, crystal door knobs and more. footsteps to Bellas restaurant on Howard and Fresh Kitchen on Dekle. This 2nd floor apartment has wood floors, lots of natural light , living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, front and back extra rooms, This has an eat in kitchen and plenty of storage. This apartment has open parking in the back of the property for one car and street parking. Shared separate laundry for the four units and water, sewer, trash is included. GREAT LOCATION- Call today for an appointment.