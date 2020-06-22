All apartments in Tampa
2107 W Palmetto St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2107 W Palmetto St

2107 West Palmetto Street · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2107 West Palmetto Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Old West Tampa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2107 W Palmetto St · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Bungalow in West Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful historic bungalow located in West Tampa. This home has tile flooring throughout with gorgeous high ceilings, newer appliances and fresh paint. Minutes from downtown Tampa and Hyde Park all major roadways, and the Bay. The home would work perfectly for roommates or a family member needing there own space and privacy. Home is ready for immediate move in.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Roberto Verbel with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE5851678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 W Palmetto St have any available units?
2107 W Palmetto St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2107 W Palmetto St currently offering any rent specials?
2107 W Palmetto St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 W Palmetto St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 W Palmetto St is pet friendly.
Does 2107 W Palmetto St offer parking?
No, 2107 W Palmetto St does not offer parking.
Does 2107 W Palmetto St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 W Palmetto St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 W Palmetto St have a pool?
No, 2107 W Palmetto St does not have a pool.
Does 2107 W Palmetto St have accessible units?
No, 2107 W Palmetto St does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 W Palmetto St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 W Palmetto St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 W Palmetto St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 W Palmetto St does not have units with air conditioning.
