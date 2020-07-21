All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2106 West Watrous Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2106 West Watrous Ave
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:35 PM

2106 West Watrous Ave

2106 West Watrous Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Historic Hyde Park North
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2106 West Watrous Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
2106 West Watrous Ave Available 09/13/19 Stunning 3BD/2.5BTH Hyde Park Pool Home Ready for Immediate Move-In! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Gorgeous bungalow home located in the historic South Tampa's Hyde Park neighborhood, you are surrounded by majestic and bungalows and mansions. Bayshore Blvd, the "worlds longest continuous waterside sidewalk" is just 2 blocks away. Hyde Park Village, which has an abundance of specialty shops, eateries, shopping a movie theatre, outside events, is a short stroll away with Burns Steak House right next door! Close to Downtown, Channelside, Mac Dill Air Force Base! Voluminous 2-story, 3/2.5, 2000 sq ft. with 12-15' high ceilings, period furnishes, wood floors, huge master suite with fenced lot and private pool (yard service & pool service included in rental rate) Original, double-hung windows, wood burning fireplace, covered front porch, dual driveways, hardwood pine floors and the inherent charm/ character of a wood frame bungalow. Sit on the large front porch's porch swing and enjoy the time you saved being 5 min from everything! Hurry homes like this won't last long! Book your showing online today!

If you'd like to view the virtual tour, copy and paste the link below into your browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1563900?accessKey=5d34

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

(RLNE5126478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 West Watrous Ave have any available units?
2106 West Watrous Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 West Watrous Ave have?
Some of 2106 West Watrous Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 West Watrous Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2106 West Watrous Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 West Watrous Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 West Watrous Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2106 West Watrous Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2106 West Watrous Ave offers parking.
Does 2106 West Watrous Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 West Watrous Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 West Watrous Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2106 West Watrous Ave has a pool.
Does 2106 West Watrous Ave have accessible units?
No, 2106 West Watrous Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 West Watrous Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 West Watrous Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College