2104 W Clifton St

3/2 Home in Oak Grove located in South Tampa!! Beautiful wood floors throughout the living area, with tons of natural sunlight provided by the right number of windows in the home. Open floor plan allows the living room to flow into your gorgeous kitchen. Stunning granite counter tops, ample wood cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances make this the perfect kitchen space for any chef. Master bedroom can support a king furniture set, plenty of closet space, and private en-suite. The master bathroom offers granite countertops on the single vanity with extended counter space, and a spacious tiled walk in shower. The second and third bedrooms are perfectly sized with great closet space, and a second full bathroom. From the sliding glass doors in the living room, walk out on the paved path to a fabulous back yard. With an open patio area and paved fire pit, as well as a massively sized fenced in area. This is the perfect place to entertain or just relax and enjoy the outdoors in privacy. Home is located in the middle of everything! Only minutes from Seminole Heights to enjoy great local dining and breweries, Lowry Park Zoo, Raymond James Stadium for sporting events, and so much more!The home is tenant occupied. Available for move in 4/24/2019.



