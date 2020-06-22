All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

2104 W Clifton St

2104 West Clifton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2104 West Clifton Street, Tampa, FL 33603

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a0f5f4010 ----
3/2 Home in Oak Grove located in South Tampa!! Beautiful wood floors throughout the living area, with tons of natural sunlight provided by the right number of windows in the home. Open floor plan allows the living room to flow into your gorgeous kitchen. Stunning granite counter tops, ample wood cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances make this the perfect kitchen space for any chef. Master bedroom can support a king furniture set, plenty of closet space, and private en-suite. The master bathroom offers granite countertops on the single vanity with extended counter space, and a spacious tiled walk in shower. The second and third bedrooms are perfectly sized with great closet space, and a second full bathroom. From the sliding glass doors in the living room, walk out on the paved path to a fabulous back yard. With an open patio area and paved fire pit, as well as a massively sized fenced in area. This is the perfect place to entertain or just relax and enjoy the outdoors in privacy. Home is located in the middle of everything! Only minutes from Seminole Heights to enjoy great local dining and breweries, Lowry Park Zoo, Raymond James Stadium for sporting events, and so much more!The home is tenant occupied. Available for move in 4/24/2019.

Carpet
Ceramic Tile
Fenced
Granite Counter
Pet Restrictions
Pets Allowed
Storage Shed
Uncovered Patio
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 W Clifton St have any available units?
2104 W Clifton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 W Clifton St have?
Some of 2104 W Clifton St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 W Clifton St currently offering any rent specials?
2104 W Clifton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 W Clifton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 W Clifton St is pet friendly.
Does 2104 W Clifton St offer parking?
No, 2104 W Clifton St does not offer parking.
Does 2104 W Clifton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 W Clifton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 W Clifton St have a pool?
No, 2104 W Clifton St does not have a pool.
Does 2104 W Clifton St have accessible units?
No, 2104 W Clifton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 W Clifton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 W Clifton St does not have units with dishwashers.

