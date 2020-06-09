All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2102 W MARIANNA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2102 W MARIANNA STREET
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:34 AM

2102 W MARIANNA STREET

2102 Marianna Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Forest Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2102 Marianna Street, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained mid-century classic home in a great Location. This home is updated and has the original beautiful wood floors. Very nice 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom with a large bonus room to use as a family room or office. 1,355 SF single-family home is located on the corner of Albany & Marianna. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, & counter-top microwave. The back yard is huge with a brand new fence (installed Nov. 2019). Large driveway for off-street parking + 1-car garage. Easy access to Busch Blvd / I-275, Busch Gardens and convenient to shopping and restaurants.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. Everyone 18 years or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will check your credit, check for any past evictions; verify your employment / income: Note: personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; verify your previous landlord references; and perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 W MARIANNA STREET have any available units?
2102 W MARIANNA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 W MARIANNA STREET have?
Some of 2102 W MARIANNA STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 W MARIANNA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2102 W MARIANNA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 W MARIANNA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2102 W MARIANNA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2102 W MARIANNA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2102 W MARIANNA STREET offers parking.
Does 2102 W MARIANNA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 W MARIANNA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 W MARIANNA STREET have a pool?
No, 2102 W MARIANNA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2102 W MARIANNA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2102 W MARIANNA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 W MARIANNA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 W MARIANNA STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College