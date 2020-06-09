2102 W MARIANNA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained mid-century classic home in a great Location. This home is updated and has the original beautiful wood floors. Very nice 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom with a large bonus room to use as a family room or office. 1,355 SF single-family home is located on the corner of Albany & Marianna. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, & counter-top microwave. The back yard is huge with a brand new fence (installed Nov. 2019). Large driveway for off-street parking + 1-car garage. Easy access to Busch Blvd / I-275, Busch Gardens and convenient to shopping and restaurants.



