Amenities

parking air conditioning some paid utils microwave furnished refrigerator

1 Available 06/01/20 Furnished studio for one adult only! separate bathroom, separate entrance includes electric, water and garbage. Furnished with basic amenities, full size bed, small fridge, microwave, double burner. Need $1125 to move in ($25 non-refundable background check, $550. for one month security deposit, $550 for rent).



No Pets Allowed



