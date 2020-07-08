210 East Clinton Street

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath Old Seminole Heights block construction home!! Built in 2000, this house has been completely remodeled. Inside features an open concept floor plan with a fully upgraded kitchen complete with brand new stainless steel appliances, real wood cabinets, and granite counter tops. The entire home has new flooring and fresh paint throughout and the garage has been converted into a large bonus room. Completing this great property is a large fenced in backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located just minutes away from all of the great shops and restaurants Seminole Heights has to offer and an easy commute to downtown and Tampa International Airport, this is a great property, in a great location, at a great price. Call for a showing today!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.