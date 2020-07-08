All apartments in Tampa
210 East Clinton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 East Clinton Street

210 East Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Tampa
Old Seminole Heights
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

210 East Clinton Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath Old Seminole Heights block construction home!! Built in 2000, this house has been completely remodeled. Inside features an open concept floor plan with a fully upgraded kitchen complete with brand new stainless steel appliances, real wood cabinets, and granite counter tops. The entire home has new flooring and fresh paint throughout and the garage has been converted into a large bonus room. Completing this great property is a large fenced in backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located just minutes away from all of the great shops and restaurants Seminole Heights has to offer and an easy commute to downtown and Tampa International Airport, this is a great property, in a great location, at a great price. Call for a showing today!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 East Clinton Street have any available units?
210 East Clinton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 East Clinton Street have?
Some of 210 East Clinton Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 East Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 East Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 East Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 East Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 210 East Clinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 East Clinton Street offers parking.
Does 210 East Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 East Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 East Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 210 East Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 East Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 210 East Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 East Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 East Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

