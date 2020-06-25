207 West Broad Street

Amenities

Move in ready home with In-law suite in fast growing Seminole Heights area. Popular location close to all things fun- local eateries, breweries, coffee shops and fine dining. Block home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an In-law suite. Home features tile floors throughout and updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances. Home has been freshly painted inside and out. For energy efficiency the home has double pane hurricane rated windows, A/C returns in each room and attic insulation with heat shield layer. The mother-in-law suite comfortably fits a king-sized bed and offers full bathroom and kitchen. Large fenced yard has an open porch with a covered laundry and storage shed. In the heart of Tampa with close proximity to downtown activities & night life, all sports events, airport, shopping, dining & the beaches. A few blocks from Hillsborough River with a public boat ramp in nearby Lowry Park, in case you wish to boat, canoe, or kayak on the river. Near the River yet no flood insurance is required. Other point of interest nearby include Lowry Park & the Zoo, Armature Works and The Riverwalk. Come be a part of this growing community!



