207 West Broad Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 4:01 AM

207 West Broad Street

207 West Broad Street · No Longer Available
Location

207 West Broad Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready home with In-law suite in fast growing Seminole Heights area. Popular location close to all things fun- local eateries, breweries, coffee shops and fine dining. Block home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an In-law suite. Home features tile floors throughout and updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances. Home has been freshly painted inside and out. For energy efficiency the home has double pane hurricane rated windows, A/C returns in each room and attic insulation with heat shield layer. The mother-in-law suite comfortably fits a king-sized bed and offers full bathroom and kitchen. Large fenced yard has an open porch with a covered laundry and storage shed. In the heart of Tampa with close proximity to downtown activities & night life, all sports events, airport, shopping, dining & the beaches. A few blocks from Hillsborough River with a public boat ramp in nearby Lowry Park, in case you wish to boat, canoe, or kayak on the river. Near the River yet no flood insurance is required. Other point of interest nearby include Lowry Park & the Zoo, Armature Works and The Riverwalk. Come be a part of this growing community!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 West Broad Street have any available units?
207 West Broad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 West Broad Street have?
Some of 207 West Broad Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 West Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 West Broad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 West Broad Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 West Broad Street is pet friendly.
Does 207 West Broad Street offer parking?
No, 207 West Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 West Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 West Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 West Broad Street have a pool?
No, 207 West Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 West Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 207 West Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 West Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 West Broad Street does not have units with dishwashers.
