207 W Chelsea St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

DON"T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE OF A KIND BUNGALOW! Enjoy living in a desirable neighborhood inside this modern updated home with historic character. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home could come furnished or unfurnished as needed. Wood floors throughout the living areas and tile in wet areas. Kitchen features all upgraded stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave. Beautiful granite countertops with tiled backsplash. Kitchen/Dining is open to the Living room which boasts vintage built in glass door cabinets. Living area is filled with natural lighting and topped off with decorative view fireplace. Owner's suite is centrally located off of the dining area and is functional with custom cypress wood shelving. Master bathroom is updated and has shower/tub combo. The other two bedrooms are spacious with a nice gorgeously updated guest bathroom nearby. After a long day, enjoy relaxing on the spacious deck. A roomy driveway leads to a one car garage with laundry room/separate workshop area. Call today to schedule a showing of this amazing home!