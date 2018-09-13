All apartments in Tampa
207 W Chelsea St

207 West Chelsea Street · No Longer Available
Location

207 West Chelsea Street, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DON"T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE OF A KIND BUNGALOW! Enjoy living in a desirable neighborhood inside this modern updated home with historic character. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home could come furnished or unfurnished as needed. Wood floors throughout the living areas and tile in wet areas. Kitchen features all upgraded stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave. Beautiful granite countertops with tiled backsplash. Kitchen/Dining is open to the Living room which boasts vintage built in glass door cabinets. Living area is filled with natural lighting and topped off with decorative view fireplace. Owner's suite is centrally located off of the dining area and is functional with custom cypress wood shelving. Master bathroom is updated and has shower/tub combo. The other two bedrooms are spacious with a nice gorgeously updated guest bathroom nearby. After a long day, enjoy relaxing on the spacious deck. A roomy driveway leads to a one car garage with laundry room/separate workshop area. Call today to schedule a showing of this amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 W Chelsea St have any available units?
207 W Chelsea St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 W Chelsea St have?
Some of 207 W Chelsea St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 W Chelsea St currently offering any rent specials?
207 W Chelsea St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 W Chelsea St pet-friendly?
No, 207 W Chelsea St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 207 W Chelsea St offer parking?
Yes, 207 W Chelsea St offers parking.
Does 207 W Chelsea St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 W Chelsea St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 W Chelsea St have a pool?
No, 207 W Chelsea St does not have a pool.
Does 207 W Chelsea St have accessible units?
No, 207 W Chelsea St does not have accessible units.
Does 207 W Chelsea St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 W Chelsea St has units with dishwashers.
