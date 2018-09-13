All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

20454 Needletree Dr.

20454 Needletree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20454 Needletree Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom with loft 2.5 bathroom townhome in New Tampa - Come home to this gorgeous gated townhome community in New Tampa! Walk through the front entrance and you are greeted with a freshly painted interior! New carpet throughout the upstairs and tile throughout the downstairs and wet areas. To the right you have access to the full one car garage with washer and dryer hookup. Keep moving into the beautiful kitchen area that is open to the living room. Downstairs features a large open living room with tile floors throughout and sliding doors that let in great natural light and lead outside to the patio. Enjoy the luxury of having no backyard neighbors. The half bathroom is downstairs off of the living room for added convenience. Moving upstairs you walk into a great sized open loft. On one side you have the master bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom. The other side features the second bedroom with an attached bathroom that opens to the bedroom and to the loft with nice closet space. The Hammocks features a beautiful community pool and is close to all of what New Tampa and Wesley Chapel have to offer!

(RLNE5590524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20454 Needletree Dr. have any available units?
20454 Needletree Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20454 Needletree Dr. have?
Some of 20454 Needletree Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20454 Needletree Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
20454 Needletree Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20454 Needletree Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 20454 Needletree Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20454 Needletree Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 20454 Needletree Dr. offers parking.
Does 20454 Needletree Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20454 Needletree Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20454 Needletree Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 20454 Needletree Dr. has a pool.
Does 20454 Needletree Dr. have accessible units?
No, 20454 Needletree Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 20454 Needletree Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20454 Needletree Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
