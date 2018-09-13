20454 Needletree Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 bedroom with loft 2.5 bathroom townhome in New Tampa - Come home to this gorgeous gated townhome community in New Tampa! Walk through the front entrance and you are greeted with a freshly painted interior! New carpet throughout the upstairs and tile throughout the downstairs and wet areas. To the right you have access to the full one car garage with washer and dryer hookup. Keep moving into the beautiful kitchen area that is open to the living room. Downstairs features a large open living room with tile floors throughout and sliding doors that let in great natural light and lead outside to the patio. Enjoy the luxury of having no backyard neighbors. The half bathroom is downstairs off of the living room for added convenience. Moving upstairs you walk into a great sized open loft. On one side you have the master bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom. The other side features the second bedroom with an attached bathroom that opens to the bedroom and to the loft with nice closet space. The Hammocks features a beautiful community pool and is close to all of what New Tampa and Wesley Chapel have to offer!



(RLNE5590524)