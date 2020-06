Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access

Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 to see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Hammocks. AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Built in 2012 by Lennar this is a very nice clean home. Both bedrooms upstairs with their own bath. Stackable washer/dryer upstairs as well. Stainless appliances in kitchen with open view to back open patio with fence. Call today. This will not last long! HOA App fee will be paid by owner. NO PETS please.