Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
20428 Berrywood lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

20428 Berrywood lane

20428 Berrywood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20428 Berrywood Lane, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Well maintained townhome in a GATED COMMUNITY with community POOL at heart of new Tampa - This upgraded Hammocks New Tampa area Townhouse features two master suites upstairs, each with it's own private bath and upgraded tile shower. Kitchen has eat in area, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and tile floors which extend into the living room area. Blinds in every room and a brick paver deck enclosed with PVC fence. The community has assigned parking, swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, gated entrance and convenient to shopping, dining, as well as easy access to I-75, I-275, USF and Wiregrass Mall.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20428 Berrywood lane have any available units?
20428 Berrywood lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20428 Berrywood lane have?
Some of 20428 Berrywood lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20428 Berrywood lane currently offering any rent specials?
20428 Berrywood lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20428 Berrywood lane pet-friendly?
No, 20428 Berrywood lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20428 Berrywood lane offer parking?
Yes, 20428 Berrywood lane offers parking.
Does 20428 Berrywood lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20428 Berrywood lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20428 Berrywood lane have a pool?
Yes, 20428 Berrywood lane has a pool.
Does 20428 Berrywood lane have accessible units?
No, 20428 Berrywood lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20428 Berrywood lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20428 Berrywood lane does not have units with dishwashers.

