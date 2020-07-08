20428 Berrywood lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Well maintained townhome in a GATED COMMUNITY with community POOL at heart of new Tampa - This upgraded Hammocks New Tampa area Townhouse features two master suites upstairs, each with it's own private bath and upgraded tile shower. Kitchen has eat in area, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and tile floors which extend into the living room area. Blinds in every room and a brick paver deck enclosed with PVC fence. The community has assigned parking, swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, gated entrance and convenient to shopping, dining, as well as easy access to I-75, I-275, USF and Wiregrass Mall.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769955)