This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Seminole Heights was COMPLETELY RENOVATED ! OPEN FLOOR PLAN and NO CARPET !! Master bedroom features a HUGE walk in closet, and private bathroom. The entire yard is fenced in, and back yard is surrounded by a 6 foot privacy fence; perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. Walking distance to Trips Diner, The Mermaid Tavern, The Front Porch, Zoo Tampa, and MORE. Come enjoy all that Seminole Heights has to offer. Call today to schedule a showing.