2015 Oakwood Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house in Tampa! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in the Palmetto Beach area! The home features tile floors in the living room, kitchen and bathroom, also laminate floors in the bedrooms. The home has washer and dryer hookups, a shed for storage in the backyard and a wooded deck area in the backyard great for hosting! Please call us to schedule a showing!



Please take a chance to look over our rental requirements:



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3624251)