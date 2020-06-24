2015 Oakwood Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house in Tampa! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in the Palmetto Beach area! The home features tile floors in the living room, kitchen and bathroom, also laminate floors in the bedrooms. The home has washer and dryer hookups, a shed for storage in the backyard and a wooded deck area in the backyard great for hosting! Please call us to schedule a showing!
Please take a chance to look over our rental requirements:
Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
