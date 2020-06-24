All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

2015 Oakwood Ave

2015 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Oakwood Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Palmetto Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house in Tampa! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in the Palmetto Beach area! The home features tile floors in the living room, kitchen and bathroom, also laminate floors in the bedrooms. The home has washer and dryer hookups, a shed for storage in the backyard and a wooded deck area in the backyard great for hosting! Please call us to schedule a showing!

Please take a chance to look over our rental requirements:

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3624251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Oakwood Ave have any available units?
2015 Oakwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Oakwood Ave have?
Some of 2015 Oakwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Oakwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Oakwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Oakwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Oakwood Ave offer parking?
No, 2015 Oakwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Oakwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Oakwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Oakwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2015 Oakwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Oakwood Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2015 Oakwood Ave has accessible units.
Does 2015 Oakwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Oakwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
