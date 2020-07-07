All apartments in Tampa
20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE.
20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE

20119 Weeping Laurel Place · No Longer Available
Location

20119 Weeping Laurel Place, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
New Tampa!! Good school! Gated!! community pool!! Stainless Steel Appliances and Upgraded Kitchen !! Granite count top!! Move-in ready!!! Upgraded flooring in the family room and all the bedrooms!! GORGEOUS 3 beds + 2.5bath/2car garage upgrade and Beautiful townhome in Hammocks !! Wonderful design and nature paint with the window treatment make the gorgeous cozy. Tiled foyer and kitchen welcome you home! Laminate floors cover downstairs dining room, family room, two-bedroom upstairs!! The Chef will love this open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertop with all appliances, 18x18 Pattern tile with black appliances with a backslash, high-quality front load washer, and dryer!! Breakfast bar all overlooking the family room with sliding glass doors opening great for family fun and entertaining in the backyard!! The large master suite has a walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower!! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! Hammocks are centrally located and a Well Established Gated community mature landscaping, includes a swimming pool, playground, Convenient to restaurants, entertainment, shops, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, USF, hospital and only 2 miles from I-75 and I-275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE have any available units?
20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE have?
Some of 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE offers parking.
Does 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE has a pool.
Does 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE has units with dishwashers.

