20119 WEEPING LAUREL PLACE.

New Tampa!! Good school! Gated!! community pool!! Stainless Steel Appliances and Upgraded Kitchen !! Granite count top!! Move-in ready!!! Upgraded flooring in the family room and all the bedrooms!! GORGEOUS 3 beds + 2.5bath/2car garage upgrade and Beautiful townhome in Hammocks !! Wonderful design and nature paint with the window treatment make the gorgeous cozy. Tiled foyer and kitchen welcome you home! Laminate floors cover downstairs dining room, family room, two-bedroom upstairs!! The Chef will love this open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertop with all appliances, 18x18 Pattern tile with black appliances with a backslash, high-quality front load washer, and dryer!! Breakfast bar all overlooking the family room with sliding glass doors opening great for family fun and entertaining in the backyard!! The large master suite has a walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower!! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! Hammocks are centrally located and a Well Established Gated community mature landscaping, includes a swimming pool, playground, Convenient to restaurants, entertainment, shops, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, USF, hospital and only 2 miles from I-75 and I-275.