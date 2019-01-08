20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 4BR/2BA luxury home in the exclusive gated community of Grand Hampton. Features spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, 42in. wood cabinets, walk-in pantry, center island and an open living/dining room combo. Grand Hampton, residents enjoy a very active lifestyle with sidewalks and trails throughout the community leading to an expansive recreation center. The Hampton Club is an 8,300 square-foot facility featuring a Grand Club Room offering an area for casual gatherings in front of the fireplace, fitness and aerobics center, as well as gaming tables and kitchen facilities. The Hampton Club is the focal point of many activities. Residents can plan their own, or participate in Club-programmed activities. Take advantage of any and all of what Grand Hampton has to offer, including: Fitness Center with state-of-the-art equipment, Multi-use Aquatic Center that includes separate competition and resort-style swimming pools and water-slide, Four lighted tennis courts, playground and multi-purpose lawn, Golf Putting Course, Grand Club Room, billiards, wet bar, card tables and high-speed internet access. No matter what your lifestyle, Grand Hampton serves up the right mix of country club amenities, modern conveniences and community programmed activities to keep everyone connected, comfortable and entertained.



This is a smoke free home!

Pets accepted at owners discretion.