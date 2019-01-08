All apartments in Tampa
20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE

20119 Heritage Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20119 Heritage Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 4BR/2BA luxury home in the exclusive gated community of Grand Hampton. Features spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, 42in. wood cabinets, walk-in pantry, center island and an open living/dining room combo. Grand Hampton, residents enjoy a very active lifestyle with sidewalks and trails throughout the community leading to an expansive recreation center. The Hampton Club is an 8,300 square-foot facility featuring a Grand Club Room offering an area for casual gatherings in front of the fireplace, fitness and aerobics center, as well as gaming tables and kitchen facilities. The Hampton Club is the focal point of many activities. Residents can plan their own, or participate in Club-programmed activities. Take advantage of any and all of what Grand Hampton has to offer, including: Fitness Center with state-of-the-art equipment, Multi-use Aquatic Center that includes separate competition and resort-style swimming pools and water-slide, Four lighted tennis courts, playground and multi-purpose lawn, Golf Putting Course, Grand Club Room, billiards, wet bar, card tables and high-speed internet access. No matter what your lifestyle, Grand Hampton serves up the right mix of country club amenities, modern conveniences and community programmed activities to keep everyone connected, comfortable and entertained.

This is a smoke free home!
Pets accepted at owners discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20119 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
