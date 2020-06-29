All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

20117 HERITAGE POINT

20117 Heritage Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20117 Heritage Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Come and tour this magnificent 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and 2 car garage located in the premiere Grand Hampton Community. Wood-effect waterproof vinyl plank flooring can be found throughout this popular "Avalon" floor-plan. The living room and dinning room flow together. The gourmet kitchen boasts an impressive walk in pantry, upgraded 42" cherry cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and functional island perfect for any chef. Two secondary bedrooms offer amazing custom closets, wood blinds, and designer ceiling fans. In ceiling speakers can be found in the family room, master suite, and fourth bedroom. Sliding glass doors that lead to the screened in patio can be found in the ample family room. The tranquil patio is complete with brick pavers, fan, lush landscaping , and French Doors. The master suite offers tray ceilings, and his and her walk in closets. The master bath allows for rest and relaxation with his and her cherry/marble vanities, walk in shower, and garden bath tub. The community offers a resort style pool/slide, 50m lap pool, hot tub, fitness center, playgrounds, tennis/basketball court, modern clubhouse, lake with a fishing/kayaking dock, and bbq gazebo. The HOA includes:high def/speed Spectrum cable/internet, 24 hour manned security, lawn/landscaping maintenance, extensive neighborhood activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20117 HERITAGE POINT have any available units?
20117 HERITAGE POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20117 HERITAGE POINT have?
Some of 20117 HERITAGE POINT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20117 HERITAGE POINT currently offering any rent specials?
20117 HERITAGE POINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20117 HERITAGE POINT pet-friendly?
No, 20117 HERITAGE POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20117 HERITAGE POINT offer parking?
Yes, 20117 HERITAGE POINT offers parking.
Does 20117 HERITAGE POINT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20117 HERITAGE POINT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20117 HERITAGE POINT have a pool?
Yes, 20117 HERITAGE POINT has a pool.
Does 20117 HERITAGE POINT have accessible units?
No, 20117 HERITAGE POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 20117 HERITAGE POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20117 HERITAGE POINT has units with dishwashers.
