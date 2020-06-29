20117 HERITAGE POINT

Amenities

Come and tour this magnificent 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and 2 car garage located in the premiere Grand Hampton Community. Wood-effect waterproof vinyl plank flooring can be found throughout this popular "Avalon" floor-plan. The living room and dinning room flow together. The gourmet kitchen boasts an impressive walk in pantry, upgraded 42" cherry cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and functional island perfect for any chef. Two secondary bedrooms offer amazing custom closets, wood blinds, and designer ceiling fans. In ceiling speakers can be found in the family room, master suite, and fourth bedroom. Sliding glass doors that lead to the screened in patio can be found in the ample family room. The tranquil patio is complete with brick pavers, fan, lush landscaping , and French Doors. The master suite offers tray ceilings, and his and her walk in closets. The master bath allows for rest and relaxation with his and her cherry/marble vanities, walk in shower, and garden bath tub. The community offers a resort style pool/slide, 50m lap pool, hot tub, fitness center, playgrounds, tennis/basketball court, modern clubhouse, lake with a fishing/kayaking dock, and bbq gazebo. The HOA includes:high def/speed Spectrum cable/internet, 24 hour manned security, lawn/landscaping maintenance, extensive neighborhood activities.