All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2010 E PALM AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2010 E PALM AVENUE
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

2010 E PALM AVENUE

2010 East Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2010 East Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
trash valet
LARGE 1/1, 1044 SQ. FT., 2ND FLOOR, GRANITE, STAINLESS, GARDEN TUB, UPGRADED LIGHTING, TWO WALK IN CLOSETS.
Community features two pools, hot tub, 24 hour fitness, clubhouse with movie theater, charcoal grilling areas, market with deli and rental bikes. Walking distance to 7th Ave shops, restaurants, bars, distilleries, movies, concert venues, and Saturday farmer's market. Two blocks from the free trolley to Channelside, Riverwalk and Downtown.
WATER AND VALET TRASH PICKUP INCLUDED IN RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 E PALM AVENUE have any available units?
2010 E PALM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 E PALM AVENUE have?
Some of 2010 E PALM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 E PALM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2010 E PALM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 E PALM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2010 E PALM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2010 E PALM AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2010 E PALM AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2010 E PALM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 E PALM AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 E PALM AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2010 E PALM AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2010 E PALM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2010 E PALM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 E PALM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 E PALM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct
Tampa, FL 33619
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College