2010 E PALM AVENUE

LARGE 1/1, 1044 SQ. FT., 2ND FLOOR, GRANITE, STAINLESS, GARDEN TUB, UPGRADED LIGHTING, TWO WALK IN CLOSETS.

Community features two pools, hot tub, 24 hour fitness, clubhouse with movie theater, charcoal grilling areas, market with deli and rental bikes. Walking distance to 7th Ave shops, restaurants, bars, distilleries, movies, concert venues, and Saturday farmer's market. Two blocks from the free trolley to Channelside, Riverwalk and Downtown.

WATER AND VALET TRASH PICKUP INCLUDED IN RENT.