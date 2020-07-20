All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 20071 Heritage Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
20071 Heritage Point Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

20071 Heritage Point Drive

20071 Heritage Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20071 Heritage Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GRAND HAMPTON 3 BEDROOM HOUSE !!! - New paint AND new carpet! Talk about move in ready!
Just drive into Grand Hampton and you will be sold. Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2 car garage home. Lots of amenities. Contact the HOA directly for a list, too long to list here!!!

Sorry, no pets.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

HOA Application:

HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy. Landlord MAY/MAY NOT reimburse Tenant for the HOA application fees at lease signing. ONLY the HOA application fee will be reimbursed. Tenant/Realtor should verify office policy regarding the reimbursement of the HOA fee with Broker.

If the HOA application fee reimbursement is offered; to qualify the Tenant must make application to the HOA within 24 hours of receipt of credit approval by our office, pay any HOA application fee due, copy our office to include a copy of the HOA application, copy of any fee paid as well as provide proof that application was sent to the HOA within the 24 hour period. Other conditions may apply. Note: It is the responsibility of the Realtor that showed you the property to verify with the HOA that the HOA application is the current application.

(RLNE5098570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20071 Heritage Point Drive have any available units?
20071 Heritage Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 20071 Heritage Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20071 Heritage Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20071 Heritage Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20071 Heritage Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20071 Heritage Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20071 Heritage Point Drive offers parking.
Does 20071 Heritage Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20071 Heritage Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20071 Heritage Point Drive have a pool?
No, 20071 Heritage Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20071 Heritage Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 20071 Heritage Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20071 Heritage Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20071 Heritage Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20071 Heritage Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20071 Heritage Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd
Tampa, FL 33625
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College