2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE + Pardon our dust while we put the finishing touches on your new home. New Renovation! Each unit boasts a bright open floor plan, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, black granite and Slate appliances in the gourmet kitchen. Each kitchen has 11 feet of counter space, ceramic cook top, and self cleaning oven. Not to mention French door refrigerators with ice maker as well as over the range microwave and disposal. Luxurious baths have over 4 feet of black granite counter tops and massive storage space as well as a lighted designer walk in shower. Each bedroom has large closets with over 10 feet of hanging space and multiple shelves. New central heat and air, energy efficient windows as well as LED lighting throughout to help keep your electric bills low. To top it off your new home comes with High Speed internet and HD cable at no additional charge.

Home Never Looked So Good! Newly renovated 12 unit property in the much sought after Old West Tampa Area. Five Minutes to Riverwalk, Armature Works, Downtown Sparkman Warf and the beautiful Julian B Davis Riverfront Park. 10 Minutes to the new Midtown shopping district, International Mall and Westshore Plaza. Convenient to every place you want to be.