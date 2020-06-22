All apartments in Tampa
2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:23 PM

2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1

2002 North Armenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2002 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE + Pardon our dust while we put the finishing touches on your new home. New Renovation! Each unit boasts a bright open floor plan, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, black granite and Slate appliances in the gourmet kitchen. Each kitchen has 11 feet of counter space, ceramic cook top, and self cleaning oven. Not to mention French door refrigerators with ice maker as well as over the range microwave and disposal. Luxurious baths have over 4 feet of black granite counter tops and massive storage space as well as a lighted designer walk in shower. Each bedroom has large closets with over 10 feet of hanging space and multiple shelves. New central heat and air, energy efficient windows as well as LED lighting throughout to help keep your electric bills low. To top it off your new home comes with High Speed internet and HD cable at no additional charge.
Home Never Looked So Good! Newly renovated 12 unit property in the much sought after Old West Tampa Area. Five Minutes to Riverwalk, Armature Works, Downtown Sparkman Warf and the beautiful Julian B Davis Riverfront Park. 10 Minutes to the new Midtown shopping district, International Mall and Westshore Plaza. Convenient to every place you want to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 have any available units?
2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 have?
Some of 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 offers parking.
Does 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 N. Armenia Ave - 1 has units with dishwashers.
