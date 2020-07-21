All apartments in Tampa
20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE

20018 Heritage Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20018 Heritage Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautiful maintenance free 4 bedroom 3 bath, opulent Grand Hampton Home. This home sits on a conservation lot with a nice backyard to relax and to play ball. Upgrades includes wood floors in the common area downstairs. State of the art kitchen, new stainless appliances with granite counter tops with an island. The kitchen features window seats and enough space to have a dining table to enjoy meals. To entertain just go over to the formal dining room with its chandelier and tray ceiling to wow your guest! Wait, till you see the Family room spaciousness and decor for family and friends get together! Upstairs has a separate bedroom and bath with bonus room to make into an in-law apt or office. Master bathroom has cultured marble counter tops with walk in shower and Jacuzzi n tub to relax and invigorate yourself in! This will be gone quickly, so show. Located near Florida Hospital, Wiregrass and the New Premium Outlet Mall. This is one of New Tampa premier communities with a guarded entryway and clubhouse like no other!! Visit it quickly before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
