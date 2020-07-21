20018 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Beautiful maintenance free 4 bedroom 3 bath, opulent Grand Hampton Home. This home sits on a conservation lot with a nice backyard to relax and to play ball. Upgrades includes wood floors in the common area downstairs. State of the art kitchen, new stainless appliances with granite counter tops with an island. The kitchen features window seats and enough space to have a dining table to enjoy meals. To entertain just go over to the formal dining room with its chandelier and tray ceiling to wow your guest! Wait, till you see the Family room spaciousness and decor for family and friends get together! Upstairs has a separate bedroom and bath with bonus room to make into an in-law apt or office. Master bathroom has cultured marble counter tops with walk in shower and Jacuzzi n tub to relax and invigorate yourself in! This will be gone quickly, so show. Located near Florida Hospital, Wiregrass and the New Premium Outlet Mall. This is one of New Tampa premier communities with a guarded entryway and clubhouse like no other!! Visit it quickly before it is gone!