20003 RYMAN PLACE

WELCOME Move in Ready home !!GATED! Screened POOL HOUSE! Top A+SCHOOL Cul-De-Sac located in New Tampa's prestigious Gorgeous Resort Style Grand Hampton on Interior Lot. Bianca Model is highly maintained, 3748 Heated Square Feet. Tile Roof one Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Bath, 3 Car Garage, Plus study, Bonus Room in first floor as well. Touring this Outstanding Floor Plan with Tons of Upgrades, Crown Molding, Multiple Tray Ceilings, Formal Living/Dining Room, Warm Inviting Paint. Gourmet Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, Center Island with Sink, 42 Inch Staggered Cabinetry, Built in Gas Cook top, Built in Oven & Microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk in Pantry, Pool View Eat in Kitchen, & Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Marvelous Master Suite with Garden Tub, Walk in Separate Shower, Walk In Closet, GRANITE Countertops. Pool Bath, Guest Room with own Bathroom. Take a Vacation in Your Own Backyard --Entertainer's Dream with Pool/Spa in Caged Screened Lanai with Plenty of Space for Festivities. Upgraded Pavers in Pool & Driveway. Laundry Room with Built in Cabinetry & Sink, Built in Desk off Kitchen. Grand Hampton offers Private Guarded, 8300 Square Foot Community Grand Club Room, RESORT STYLE Swimming Pools, Fitness Room with State of the Art Equipment, Four Light Tennis courts, Playground, Near i-75, i-275, USF, wiregrass mall, restaurants, movie theater, business, new hospital.