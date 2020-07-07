All apartments in Tampa
20003 RYMAN PLACE

20003 Ryman Place · No Longer Available
Location

20003 Ryman Place, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
WELCOME Move in Ready home !!GATED! Screened POOL HOUSE! Top A+SCHOOL Cul-De-Sac located in New Tampa's prestigious Gorgeous Resort Style Grand Hampton on Interior Lot. Bianca Model is highly maintained, 3748 Heated Square Feet. Tile Roof one Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Bath, 3 Car Garage, Plus study, Bonus Room in first floor as well. Touring this Outstanding Floor Plan with Tons of Upgrades, Crown Molding, Multiple Tray Ceilings, Formal Living/Dining Room, Warm Inviting Paint. Gourmet Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, Center Island with Sink, 42 Inch Staggered Cabinetry, Built in Gas Cook top, Built in Oven & Microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk in Pantry, Pool View Eat in Kitchen, & Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Marvelous Master Suite with Garden Tub, Walk in Separate Shower, Walk In Closet, GRANITE Countertops. Pool Bath, Guest Room with own Bathroom. Take a Vacation in Your Own Backyard --Entertainer's Dream with Pool/Spa in Caged Screened Lanai with Plenty of Space for Festivities. Upgraded Pavers in Pool & Driveway. Laundry Room with Built in Cabinetry & Sink, Built in Desk off Kitchen. Grand Hampton offers Private Guarded, 8300 Square Foot Community Grand Club Room, RESORT STYLE Swimming Pools, Fitness Room with State of the Art Equipment, Four Light Tennis courts, Playground, Near i-75, i-275, USF, wiregrass mall, restaurants, movie theater, business, new hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20003 RYMAN PLACE have any available units?
20003 RYMAN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20003 RYMAN PLACE have?
Some of 20003 RYMAN PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20003 RYMAN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
20003 RYMAN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20003 RYMAN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 20003 RYMAN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20003 RYMAN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 20003 RYMAN PLACE offers parking.
Does 20003 RYMAN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20003 RYMAN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20003 RYMAN PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 20003 RYMAN PLACE has a pool.
Does 20003 RYMAN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 20003 RYMAN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20003 RYMAN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20003 RYMAN PLACE has units with dishwashers.

