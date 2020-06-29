1934 W Chestnut Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry

West Tampa Bungalow - Cute West Tampa Bungalow available for immediately lease. This 3 Bedrooms 2 bath bungalow has tons of charm and is located in the heart of Tampa. The original wood floors greet you as you walk in the front door. It has a large family room with plenty fo space for a sectional sofa. The kitchen area has plenty of counter space with a dinging area just off the kitchen. The unit includes washer and dryer. All three bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space and brand new carpets. The interior walls have been freshly painted and the HVAC is ice fold. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING.



No Pets Allowed



