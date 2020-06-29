All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

1934 W Chestnut Street

1934 West Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

1934 West Chestnut Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Old West Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
West Tampa Bungalow - Cute West Tampa Bungalow available for immediately lease. This 3 Bedrooms 2 bath bungalow has tons of charm and is located in the heart of Tampa. The original wood floors greet you as you walk in the front door. It has a large family room with plenty fo space for a sectional sofa. The kitchen area has plenty of counter space with a dinging area just off the kitchen. The unit includes washer and dryer. All three bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space and brand new carpets. The interior walls have been freshly painted and the HVAC is ice fold. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5168682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 W Chestnut Street have any available units?
1934 W Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 W Chestnut Street have?
Some of 1934 W Chestnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 W Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1934 W Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 W Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 1934 W Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1934 W Chestnut Street offer parking?
No, 1934 W Chestnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 1934 W Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1934 W Chestnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 W Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 1934 W Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1934 W Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1934 W Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 W Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 W Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
