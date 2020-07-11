19212 Stone Hedge Dr

Amenities

Call Candace Lake to view this beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA town home in the K-Bar Ranch community of Stone Creek. This home is newly painted with an open living space. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that looks out to the living/dining combo. There is also a half bath and large under stair storage area, conveniently located on the first floor. The second floor features a split bedroom plan. The master has a spacious walk in closet and peaceful views of the pond and conservation. A full bath separates the master bedroom from the other 2 sizable secondary bedrooms. There is also a covered patio and one car garage. All of this in a community that offers highly-rated schools, a community swimming pool and clubhouse, playgrounds, parks, tennis and basketball courts. Trash and basic cable are included with rent. Cross Creek is located only 5mi from the entrance to I-75, 6.5 miles to The Shops at Wiregrass and an even shorter commute to endless dining and shopping. Call today to set up a viewing!