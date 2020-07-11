All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 19212 Stone Hedge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
19212 Stone Hedge Dr
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

19212 Stone Hedge Dr

19212 Stone Hedge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19212 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Call Candace Lake to view this beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA town home in the K-Bar Ranch community of Stone Creek. This home is newly painted with an open living space. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that looks out to the living/dining combo. There is also a half bath and large under stair storage area, conveniently located on the first floor. The second floor features a split bedroom plan. The master has a spacious walk in closet and peaceful views of the pond and conservation. A full bath separates the master bedroom from the other 2 sizable secondary bedrooms. There is also a covered patio and one car garage. All of this in a community that offers highly-rated schools, a community swimming pool and clubhouse, playgrounds, parks, tennis and basketball courts. Trash and basic cable are included with rent. Cross Creek is located only 5mi from the entrance to I-75, 6.5 miles to The Shops at Wiregrass and an even shorter commute to endless dining and shopping. Call today to set up a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19212 Stone Hedge Dr have any available units?
19212 Stone Hedge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19212 Stone Hedge Dr have?
Some of 19212 Stone Hedge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19212 Stone Hedge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19212 Stone Hedge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19212 Stone Hedge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19212 Stone Hedge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19212 Stone Hedge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19212 Stone Hedge Dr offers parking.
Does 19212 Stone Hedge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19212 Stone Hedge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19212 Stone Hedge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19212 Stone Hedge Dr has a pool.
Does 19212 Stone Hedge Dr have accessible units?
No, 19212 Stone Hedge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19212 Stone Hedge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19212 Stone Hedge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College