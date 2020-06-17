1920 S HABANA AVENUE

Amenities

Looking for a South Tampa rental with lots of character? This mid century classic is a 2 story townhome style 1/2 duplex in Palma Ceia on a brick street close to Palma Ceia Park and playground with dog park. Close enough to S Howard and all the activity South Tampa has to offer. 2 bedroom and bath upstairs, and living, dining, kitchen and laundry room downstairs. Several built-ins with built-in desk and shelving in living room and master bedroom. Original wood floors throughout. Shared fenced yard and off street parking. This rental has not been available since 2013. It does have window AC's but it is very efficient and less costly than central heat and air. Lawn and water sewer, trash included. Available June 2020. Call today for a tour!