Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1920 S HABANA AVENUE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:23 PM

1920 S HABANA AVENUE

1920 South Habana Avenue · (813) 380-6788
Location

1920 South Habana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Looking for a South Tampa rental with lots of character? This mid century classic is a 2 story townhome style 1/2 duplex in Palma Ceia on a brick street close to Palma Ceia Park and playground with dog park. Close enough to S Howard and all the activity South Tampa has to offer. 2 bedroom and bath upstairs, and living, dining, kitchen and laundry room downstairs. Several built-ins with built-in desk and shelving in living room and master bedroom. Original wood floors throughout. Shared fenced yard and off street parking. This rental has not been available since 2013. It does have window AC's but it is very efficient and less costly than central heat and air. Lawn and water sewer, trash included. Available June 2020. Call today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 S HABANA AVENUE have any available units?
1920 S HABANA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 S HABANA AVENUE have?
Some of 1920 S HABANA AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 S HABANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1920 S HABANA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 S HABANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 S HABANA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1920 S HABANA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1920 S HABANA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1920 S HABANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 S HABANA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 S HABANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1920 S HABANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1920 S HABANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1920 S HABANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 S HABANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 S HABANA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
