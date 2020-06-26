1920 E 15th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous historic Ybor Bungalow has been lovingly restored to make this home live larger than it is! The home has gleaming wood floors thru out ( no carpet anywhere), wood kitchen floor currently being installed, tile countertops, ample cabinets, and a formal dining room that opens to the living and dining area.. The bedrooms are spacious and the front bedroom has a separate door that lead to the homey front porch.. This home is located in Ybor City and is just 6 streets away to all the Ybor Historic Entertainment and Restaurant District on 7th 8th and 9th streets.

There is a large parking pad in the back for your parking, but also street parking.

The home is minutes to Downtown Tampa, I-4 for commute, Seminole Heights and Riverside Heights, IKEA, and easy commute to Tampa General Hospital,MacDill AFB, University of Tampa, USF, and Moffitt Cancer Center. Small well behaved pets only with a pet interview and application. Available now.