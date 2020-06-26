All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:35 AM

1920 E 15th Ave

1920 East 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1920 East 15th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous historic Ybor Bungalow has been lovingly restored to make this home live larger than it is! The home has gleaming wood floors thru out ( no carpet anywhere), wood kitchen floor currently being installed, tile countertops, ample cabinets, and a formal dining room that opens to the living and dining area.. The bedrooms are spacious and the front bedroom has a separate door that lead to the homey front porch.. This home is located in Ybor City and is just 6 streets away to all the Ybor Historic Entertainment and Restaurant District on 7th 8th and 9th streets.
There is a large parking pad in the back for your parking, but also street parking.
The home is minutes to Downtown Tampa, I-4 for commute, Seminole Heights and Riverside Heights, IKEA, and easy commute to Tampa General Hospital,MacDill AFB, University of Tampa, USF, and Moffitt Cancer Center. Small well behaved pets only with a pet interview and application. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 E 15th Ave have any available units?
1920 E 15th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 E 15th Ave have?
Some of 1920 E 15th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 E 15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1920 E 15th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 E 15th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 E 15th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1920 E 15th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1920 E 15th Ave offers parking.
Does 1920 E 15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 E 15th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 E 15th Ave have a pool?
No, 1920 E 15th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1920 E 15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1920 E 15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 E 15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 E 15th Ave has units with dishwashers.
