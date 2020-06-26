1920 E 15th Ave

Amenities
This gorgeous historic Ybor Bungalow has been lovingly restored to make this home live larger than it is! The home has gleaming wood floors thru out ( no carpet anywhere), wood kitchen floor currently being installed, tile countertops, ample cabinets, and a formal dining room that opens to the living and dining area.. The bedrooms are spacious and the front bedroom has a separate door that lead to the homey front porch.. This home is located in Ybor City and is just 6 streets away to all the Ybor Historic Entertainment and Restaurant District on 7th 8th and 9th streets.
There is a large parking pad in the back for your parking, but also street parking.
The home is minutes to Downtown Tampa, I-4 for commute, Seminole Heights and Riverside Heights, IKEA, and easy commute to Tampa General Hospital,MacDill AFB, University of Tampa, USF, and Moffitt Cancer Center. Small well behaved pets only with a pet interview and application. Available now.