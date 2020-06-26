19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3/2/2 also includes den/office is located in the heart of New Tampa. Entering into the home you are greeted with a large foyer, high ceilings and beautiful laminate floors that flow through out the home. From the front entrance you are going to make your way in the family room which is open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has been nicely redone with granite counter tops and back-splash, stainless steel appliances and a large island for everyone to gather around while you're entertaining. The master bathroom has separate vanities, a large walk-in shower and a garden tub. Both bathrooms have granite counter tops. The secondary bedrooms are nicely sized with ample closet space. Enjoy the waterfront view from your screened in porch and fully fenced in backyard.