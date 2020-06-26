All apartments in Tampa
19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE

19144 Meadow Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19144 Meadow Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3/2/2 also includes den/office is located in the heart of New Tampa. Entering into the home you are greeted with a large foyer, high ceilings and beautiful laminate floors that flow through out the home. From the front entrance you are going to make your way in the family room which is open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has been nicely redone with granite counter tops and back-splash, stainless steel appliances and a large island for everyone to gather around while you're entertaining. The master bathroom has separate vanities, a large walk-in shower and a garden tub. Both bathrooms have granite counter tops. The secondary bedrooms are nicely sized with ample closet space. Enjoy the waterfront view from your screened in porch and fully fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE have any available units?
19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE have?
Some of 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19144 MEADOW PINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
