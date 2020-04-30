All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:10 PM

19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE

19121 Dove Creek Drive · (813) 632-9452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19121 Dove Creek Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This very nice 1,825 htd sq ft home located in Hawks Landing of West meadows features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The entry leads you to a living room and dining room combo. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet space, and opens to the family room. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the master bath has dual sinks and a walk in shower. Additional bedrooms are nicely sized. The covered patio is screened and leads to a large, fenced in back yard.
***Owner is leaving the washer and dryer for the tenants convenience. Owner will not repair and or replace.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity