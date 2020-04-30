19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This very nice 1,825 htd sq ft home located in Hawks Landing of West meadows features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The entry leads you to a living room and dining room combo. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet space, and opens to the family room. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the master bath has dual sinks and a walk in shower. Additional bedrooms are nicely sized. The covered patio is screened and leads to a large, fenced in back yard.

***Owner is leaving the washer and dryer for the tenants convenience. Owner will not repair and or replace.***