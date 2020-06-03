All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1910 W. North A St. #8

1910 West North a Street · (813) 344-3499
Location

1910 West North a Street, Tampa, FL 33606
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1910 W. North A St. #8 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Hyde Park 3-Bedroom Townhome - NORTH HYDE PARK TOWNHOUSE - $2,700 PER MONTH AVAILABLE TODAY! Settle down in this gorgeous North Hyde Park 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Townhome. Highly desirable pedestrian friendly neighborhood, just minutes from Downtown, University of Tampa, Riverwalk West, and Armature Works. Walk into this spacious townhouse with 12' ceilings, and large bonus room on first floor. Heading to the second floor you will be welcomed by an open floor plan with a large living room, kitchen, dining room combo and flex space. The designer kitchen features 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar with granite countertops. Living space on the third floor are 3 generous bedrooms. The master bedroom provides an en suite bathroom with double vanities, walk in frameless glass shower and large closet. Other features include 8' tall doors, wood flooring on entertainment level, carpet in living area, and modern tile on ground floor and all bathrooms. Be in the heart of Tampa, don't miss this opportunity to live the Urban lifestyle today!

(RLNE5719632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 W. North A St. #8 have any available units?
1910 W. North A St. #8 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 W. North A St. #8 have?
Some of 1910 W. North A St. #8's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 W. North A St. #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1910 W. North A St. #8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 W. North A St. #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 W. North A St. #8 is pet friendly.
Does 1910 W. North A St. #8 offer parking?
Yes, 1910 W. North A St. #8 does offer parking.
Does 1910 W. North A St. #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 W. North A St. #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 W. North A St. #8 have a pool?
No, 1910 W. North A St. #8 does not have a pool.
Does 1910 W. North A St. #8 have accessible units?
No, 1910 W. North A St. #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 W. North A St. #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 W. North A St. #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
