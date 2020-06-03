1910 W. North A St. #8

Amenities

Beautiful Hyde Park 3-Bedroom Townhome - NORTH HYDE PARK TOWNHOUSE - $2,700 PER MONTH AVAILABLE TODAY! Settle down in this gorgeous North Hyde Park 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Townhome. Highly desirable pedestrian friendly neighborhood, just minutes from Downtown, University of Tampa, Riverwalk West, and Armature Works. Walk into this spacious townhouse with 12' ceilings, and large bonus room on first floor. Heading to the second floor you will be welcomed by an open floor plan with a large living room, kitchen, dining room combo and flex space. The designer kitchen features 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar with granite countertops. Living space on the third floor are 3 generous bedrooms. The master bedroom provides an en suite bathroom with double vanities, walk in frameless glass shower and large closet. Other features include 8' tall doors, wood flooring on entertainment level, carpet in living area, and modern tile on ground floor and all bathrooms. Be in the heart of Tampa, don't miss this opportunity to live the Urban lifestyle today!



(RLNE5719632)