Tampa, FL
1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302
Last updated June 8 2019 at 3:59 AM

1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302

1910 E Palm Ave 8302 · No Longer Available
Location

1910 E Palm Ave 8302, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
media room
1BR / 1BA - Great 3rd floor condo located just steps away from the vibrant arts and entertainment district of historic Ybor City! This Quarter at Ybor unit boasts a view of the tranquil courtyard fountain and lush landscaping. Carpeting throughout and comes with all major appliances, including full-size washer and dryer. This highly sought after gated community features a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, movie theater, catering kitchen, game room and an on-site convenience store. WATER, SEWER and trash all included in the rent! For more information, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 have any available units?
1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 have?
Some of 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 currently offering any rent specials?
1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 pet-friendly?
No, 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 offer parking?
Yes, 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 does offer parking.
Does 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 have a pool?
Yes, 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 has a pool.
Does 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 have accessible units?
No, 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302 has units with dishwashers.
