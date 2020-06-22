1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard gym game room parking pool media room

1BR / 1BA - Great 3rd floor condo located just steps away from the vibrant arts and entertainment district of historic Ybor City! This Quarter at Ybor unit boasts a view of the tranquil courtyard fountain and lush landscaping. Carpeting throughout and comes with all major appliances, including full-size washer and dryer. This highly sought after gated community features a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, movie theater, catering kitchen, game room and an on-site convenience store. WATER, SEWER and trash all included in the rent! For more information, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.