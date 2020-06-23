All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1901 E. Bird St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1901 E. Bird St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1901 E. Bird St.

1901 East Bird Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1901 East Bird Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3737158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 E. Bird St. have any available units?
1901 E. Bird St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1901 E. Bird St. currently offering any rent specials?
1901 E. Bird St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 E. Bird St. pet-friendly?
No, 1901 E. Bird St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1901 E. Bird St. offer parking?
No, 1901 E. Bird St. does not offer parking.
Does 1901 E. Bird St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 E. Bird St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 E. Bird St. have a pool?
No, 1901 E. Bird St. does not have a pool.
Does 1901 E. Bird St. have accessible units?
No, 1901 E. Bird St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 E. Bird St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 E. Bird St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 E. Bird St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 E. Bird St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College