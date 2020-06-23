All apartments in Tampa
18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE
18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE

18809 Duquesne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18809 Duquesne Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom 2 and 1/2 bathroom Townhome located in The Promenade, a gated community in desirable West Meadows New Tampa. West Meadows is a Master Planned Community. You will have access to the Community Club House, lap pool, family pool with a slide, a tot pool, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball court, a playground and walking trails. The promenade also has it's own pool. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a sitting area and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining - living combo area. The living room has triple slider doors that open to a screen in Lanai area that over looks into a lush wooded conservation area. The master bedroom is located on the 2nd floor faces the rear conservation area, is large and fits a king size bed, has a walk in closet and it's own private bathroom. The 2nd bedroom is across the hall and has a hall bathroom. This home is centrally located with easy access to I-75, I-275, SR 56, Is near Wiregrass Mall, Premium outlet mall, Advent Health Florida Hospital, USF. Many Restaurants nearby and local shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE have any available units?
18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE have?
Some of 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
