18809 DUQUESNE DRIVE

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 and 1/2 bathroom Townhome located in The Promenade, a gated community in desirable West Meadows New Tampa. West Meadows is a Master Planned Community. You will have access to the Community Club House, lap pool, family pool with a slide, a tot pool, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball court, a playground and walking trails. The promenade also has it's own pool. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a sitting area and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining - living combo area. The living room has triple slider doors that open to a screen in Lanai area that over looks into a lush wooded conservation area. The master bedroom is located on the 2nd floor faces the rear conservation area, is large and fits a king size bed, has a walk in closet and it's own private bathroom. The 2nd bedroom is across the hall and has a hall bathroom. This home is centrally located with easy access to I-75, I-275, SR 56, Is near Wiregrass Mall, Premium outlet mall, Advent Health Florida Hospital, USF. Many Restaurants nearby and local shopping.