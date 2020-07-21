18557 Bridle Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area parking playground pool garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Garage For Rent in New Tampa! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with garage for rent in New Tampa! This condo is located in the gated community of Equestrian Parc! The entrance to this unit feels grande as there is a space for a formal dinning room leading to the kitchen.

The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. The living area features cherry wood floors and large windows letting in lots of natural light. The bedrooms features carpet flooring. The master suite features an attached bath with a garden tub/shower combo. This unit also features a screened in porch with extra storage space. Washer/dry is provided for convenience. Garage is included with this unit



The gated community of Equestrian Parc features: Community pool (next door to this unit), playgrounds, car wash station and so much more! Walking distance to major employers, dining, grocery, and movies. Minutes to interstate 75, Wesley Chapel, New Tampa, North Tampa.



Rent: $1,495.00

Security: $1,495.00

Beds: 3

Bath: 2



For more information on this rental please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www,wcmanagement.info



(RLNE2427840)