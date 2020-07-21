All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18557 Bridle Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18557 Bridle Club Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

18557 Bridle Club Drive

18557 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18557 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Garage For Rent in New Tampa! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with garage for rent in New Tampa! This condo is located in the gated community of Equestrian Parc! The entrance to this unit feels grande as there is a space for a formal dinning room leading to the kitchen.
The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. The living area features cherry wood floors and large windows letting in lots of natural light. The bedrooms features carpet flooring. The master suite features an attached bath with a garden tub/shower combo. This unit also features a screened in porch with extra storage space. Washer/dry is provided for convenience. Garage is included with this unit

The gated community of Equestrian Parc features: Community pool (next door to this unit), playgrounds, car wash station and so much more! Walking distance to major employers, dining, grocery, and movies. Minutes to interstate 75, Wesley Chapel, New Tampa, North Tampa.

Rent: $1,495.00
Security: $1,495.00
Beds: 3
Bath: 2

For more information on this rental please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www,wcmanagement.info

(RLNE2427840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18557 Bridle Club Drive have any available units?
18557 Bridle Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18557 Bridle Club Drive have?
Some of 18557 Bridle Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18557 Bridle Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18557 Bridle Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18557 Bridle Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18557 Bridle Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18557 Bridle Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18557 Bridle Club Drive offers parking.
Does 18557 Bridle Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18557 Bridle Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18557 Bridle Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18557 Bridle Club Drive has a pool.
Does 18557 Bridle Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 18557 Bridle Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18557 Bridle Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18557 Bridle Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College