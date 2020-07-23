All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:05 PM

18405 Bridle Club Dr

18405 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18405 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
EQUESTRIAN PARC at Highwood Preserve is Resort Style Living in a gated community. Ground floor unit. This very nice 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,133 SF Condo. Features gorgeous wood flooring throughout. Living room is spacious and bright. Open floor plan with kitchen, living room and dining room. Fully Appointed kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, flat top range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Master bedroom has walk in closet and entrance to the large hall bath. Laundry closet with washer and dryer. Great community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse, tennis court, sand volleyball court. Tenant pays all utilities. HOA can takes up to 2 weeks to process application. Near all major shopping, Wiregrass Mall, University, I-75, VA hospital, Tampa International Airport, beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18405 Bridle Club Dr have any available units?
18405 Bridle Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18405 Bridle Club Dr have?
Some of 18405 Bridle Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18405 Bridle Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18405 Bridle Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18405 Bridle Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18405 Bridle Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18405 Bridle Club Dr offer parking?
No, 18405 Bridle Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18405 Bridle Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18405 Bridle Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18405 Bridle Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18405 Bridle Club Dr has a pool.
Does 18405 Bridle Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 18405 Bridle Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18405 Bridle Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18405 Bridle Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
