18405 Bridle Club Dr

EQUESTRIAN PARC at Highwood Preserve is Resort Style Living in a gated community. Ground floor unit. This very nice 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,133 SF Condo. Features gorgeous wood flooring throughout. Living room is spacious and bright. Open floor plan with kitchen, living room and dining room. Fully Appointed kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, flat top range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Master bedroom has walk in closet and entrance to the large hall bath. Laundry closet with washer and dryer. Great community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse, tennis court, sand volleyball court. Tenant pays all utilities. HOA can takes up to 2 weeks to process application. Near all major shopping, Wiregrass Mall, University, I-75, VA hospital, Tampa International Airport, beaches.