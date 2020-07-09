18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool tennis court volleyball court

Gated!!! Top A+ school!!! clubhouse!! Conservation View!!! In one of the most desirable GATED Community EQUESTRIAN PARC AT HIGHWOODS located in Tampa Palms! It's a Mediterranean Style second floor unit, it offers 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a nice upgraded wood flooring living room, approximately 1050 heated square feet. Kitchen overlooks the bright family room with conservation. The kitchen comes complete with nice cabinets, countertops, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a breakfast bar separating the kitchen from the combined dining and living areas. The bedroom has a large walk in closet, and private bathroom with granite counter top double sinks, garden tub with shower and separate the shower stall. There is a laundry room in the hallway and it comes with a washer and dryer. Nice recreational facilities such as tennis court, community pool, sand volleyball court, Located in the heart of Tampa schools, parks, shopping & dining. Within minutes drive to USF, USAA, Moffit, University and VA hospitals, and Wiregrass Mall.