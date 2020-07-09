All apartments in Tampa
18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE
18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE

18359 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18359 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Gated!!! Top A+ school!!! clubhouse!! Conservation View!!! In one of the most desirable GATED Community EQUESTRIAN PARC AT HIGHWOODS located in Tampa Palms! It's a Mediterranean Style second floor unit, it offers 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a nice upgraded wood flooring living room, approximately 1050 heated square feet. Kitchen overlooks the bright family room with conservation. The kitchen comes complete with nice cabinets, countertops, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a breakfast bar separating the kitchen from the combined dining and living areas. The bedroom has a large walk in closet, and private bathroom with granite counter top double sinks, garden tub with shower and separate the shower stall. There is a laundry room in the hallway and it comes with a washer and dryer. Nice recreational facilities such as tennis court, community pool, sand volleyball court, Located in the heart of Tampa schools, parks, shopping & dining. Within minutes drive to USF, USAA, Moffit, University and VA hospitals, and Wiregrass Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have any available units?
18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have?
Some of 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18359 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

