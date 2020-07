Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8

Credit score of 650 or higher needed to qualify. No previous evictions or debt to previous landlords. Non-refundable application fee is $100 per each adult. Non-refundable pet fee is $350 per each pet. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water. Section 8 Vouchers are NOT accepted. Security deposit is calculated based on credit history - a minimum of one full month rent will be required to move in.

Condominium - NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT