All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18138 Sandy Pointe Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

18138 Sandy Pointe Drive

18138 Sandy Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18138 Sandy Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
New Tampa ~ Gorgeous 3BD/2BTH Home in Prestigious Heritage Isles - Great 3BD/2BTH +Office/Den at Heritage Isles Golf Community. This Home offers Formal Living and Dining Room, Foyer, Large Family Room, Great Kitchen with Eating Area, Granite Counters, plenty of Cabinets,Snack Bar, Closet Pantry, under mount Sink, Flat Top,Stove, Refrigerator. Spacious Master Bedroom. Spacious Master Bath with Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Walk-in Closet, Linen Closet. Second Bathroom offers Shower/Tub Combo. Great Size Second and Third Bedrooms with Spacious Closets. Coat Closet. Covered Lanai with conservation View. This Community offers Golf (not included), Pool, Tennis Courts, Fitness Room. Close to Shops, Business, Restaurants, Movie Theater, Wiregrass Shopping Mall, I-75, I-275, Wesley Chapel and much more. Hurry! Homes like this don't last long! Call or schedule your showing online!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE5098249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive have any available units?
18138 Sandy Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive have?
Some of 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18138 Sandy Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18138 Sandy Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College