18138 Sandy Pointe Drive

New Tampa ~ Gorgeous 3BD/2BTH Home in Prestigious Heritage Isles - Great 3BD/2BTH +Office/Den at Heritage Isles Golf Community. This Home offers Formal Living and Dining Room, Foyer, Large Family Room, Great Kitchen with Eating Area, Granite Counters, plenty of Cabinets,Snack Bar, Closet Pantry, under mount Sink, Flat Top,Stove, Refrigerator. Spacious Master Bedroom. Spacious Master Bath with Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Walk-in Closet, Linen Closet. Second Bathroom offers Shower/Tub Combo. Great Size Second and Third Bedrooms with Spacious Closets. Coat Closet. Covered Lanai with conservation View. This Community offers Golf (not included), Pool, Tennis Courts, Fitness Room. Close to Shops, Business, Restaurants, Movie Theater, Wiregrass Shopping Mall, I-75, I-275, Wesley Chapel and much more. Hurry! Homes like this don't last long! Call or schedule your showing online!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



