18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE

18131 Sandy Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18131 Sandy Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Fabulous Home in an excellent location. No Carpet! This home has 4 bedrooms and an office downstairs. light bright open floor plan with formal living and dining areas, and office/den with double doors. There is plenty of entertaining space in the kitchen. All 4 bedrooms including the master bedroom are conveniently located upstairs. The master bathroom features dual sinks and a large soaking tub. Heritage Isles Golf Course Community has a celebrated Golf Course, fantastic pool with a 3 story spiral slide, kiddie pool. lap lanes, gym, lighted tennis courts, sand volleyball pit, soccer area, playground, and walking/running trails. The LOCATION is perfect! Only minutes from shopping, medical offices, movies, and restaurants and yet walk or bike ride in one of the 3 nearby state parks and you feel like you are out in the country! Just minutes from I-75 making an easy commute

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
