18131 SANDY POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Fabulous Home in an excellent location. No Carpet! This home has 4 bedrooms and an office downstairs. light bright open floor plan with formal living and dining areas, and office/den with double doors. There is plenty of entertaining space in the kitchen. All 4 bedrooms including the master bedroom are conveniently located upstairs. The master bathroom features dual sinks and a large soaking tub. Heritage Isles Golf Course Community has a celebrated Golf Course, fantastic pool with a 3 story spiral slide, kiddie pool. lap lanes, gym, lighted tennis courts, sand volleyball pit, soccer area, playground, and walking/running trails. The LOCATION is perfect! Only minutes from shopping, medical offices, movies, and restaurants and yet walk or bike ride in one of the 3 nearby state parks and you feel like you are out in the country! Just minutes from I-75 making an easy commute