18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE

This beautiful home is waiting for your family to enjoy. Covered lanai overlooks the canal for those peaceful Florida evenings. Inside you can spread out with over 3200sf of living space, 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Guest suite is conveniently located on the main floor, with the other 4 bedrooms including the large master suite (14x28) with his and her bathrooms on the second floor. Laundry also on second floor. Kitchen is open and features granite countertops, 42" cabinets, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Not familiar with Cory Lake Isles community? It is a highly desired upscale gated community with boat launch, its own "beach", tennis, fitness center, basketball court, pools, playground and so much more. Call us today to visit this home. Available for new tenant to move in April 2019. One small pet allowed with owner consent