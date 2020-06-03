All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE
Last updated July 19 2019

18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE

18031 Java Isle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18031 Java Isle Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful home is waiting for your family to enjoy. Covered lanai overlooks the canal for those peaceful Florida evenings. Inside you can spread out with over 3200sf of living space, 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Guest suite is conveniently located on the main floor, with the other 4 bedrooms including the large master suite (14x28) with his and her bathrooms on the second floor. Laundry also on second floor. Kitchen is open and features granite countertops, 42" cabinets, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Not familiar with Cory Lake Isles community? It is a highly desired upscale gated community with boat launch, its own "beach", tennis, fitness center, basketball court, pools, playground and so much more. Call us today to visit this home. Available for new tenant to move in April 2019. One small pet allowed with owner consent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE have any available units?
18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE have?
Some of 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18031 JAVA ISLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
