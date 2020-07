Amenities

pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

duplex unit on the Hillsborough River - Property Id: 73154



Great Opportunity to rent a duplex unit on the Hillsborough River! Unit B is 2 Bedroom, 1.5 half bath that is fully fenced. Available for immediate move-in. Small pet allow txt me to make a appointment to see the property 6099030329 toby

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73154

Property Id 73154



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5392869)