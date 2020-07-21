18004 NEW WALES PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

**Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath feature large garden tub and glass shower with separate walk-in shower**Open floor plan, high ceiling and neutral colors throughout,tile in all wet and walk areas**Gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinets, breakfast.snack-bar, features granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances**Sliding glass door leads to the covered lanai which let see the back yard and nice view to the mature conservation area**Exclusive gated community with some amenities like pool, jacuzzi, fitness room and others**Grand entrance welcome to distinctive town-homes nestled on prestige New Tampa area**A great location! close to every thing, located near interstate, restaurants, University, hospital and shopping center**Parents will love the excellent school district**