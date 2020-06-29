18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath For Rent in Enclave of New Tampa with optional garage! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent in New Tampa/Tampa Palms. This unit is located in Enclave at Richmond Place. This spacious split floor plan unit includes an over-sized living area with a separate alcove, which can be used for a study/office/den/or additional lounge area! This condo features carpet flooring throughout. The master suite includes ample closet space, an updated modern ceiling fan, as well as an attached bath. The attached bath features a vanity with additional counter space, as well as a tub/shower combo. The two guest bedrooms are located on the other end of the unit. A hall bath separates the two bedrooms allowing for convenient guest use.

This unit features generous closet space and storage throughout. The laundry room is off of the kitchen and has washer/dryer hookups available.



Garage available for additional charge.



Rent: $1295.00

Security Deposit: $1295.00

Beds: 3

Bath: 2

Sorry no pets

HOA required



Don't miss your chance to live at The Enclave! The Enclave is a gated community that features a community pool area, tennis courts, playground, and concierge trash. This community is close to 75, Highland Park, New Tampa, USF and much more! Section 8 ok!



Public Schools for The Enclave at Richmond Place

Elementary:

Clark Elementary School

Middle School:

Bartels Middle School

High School:

Freedom High School



