Tampa, FL
18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132

18001 Richmond Place Dr 132 · No Longer Available
Location

18001 Richmond Place Dr 132, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath For Rent in Enclave of New Tampa with optional garage! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent in New Tampa/Tampa Palms. This unit is located in Enclave at Richmond Place. This spacious split floor plan unit includes an over-sized living area with a separate alcove, which can be used for a study/office/den/or additional lounge area! This condo features carpet flooring throughout. The master suite includes ample closet space, an updated modern ceiling fan, as well as an attached bath. The attached bath features a vanity with additional counter space, as well as a tub/shower combo. The two guest bedrooms are located on the other end of the unit. A hall bath separates the two bedrooms allowing for convenient guest use.
This unit features generous closet space and storage throughout. The laundry room is off of the kitchen and has washer/dryer hookups available.

Garage available for additional charge.

Rent: $1295.00
Security Deposit: $1295.00
Beds: 3
Bath: 2
Sorry no pets
HOA required

Don't miss your chance to live at The Enclave! The Enclave is a gated community that features a community pool area, tennis courts, playground, and concierge trash. This community is close to 75, Highland Park, New Tampa, USF and much more! Section 8 ok!

Public Schools for The Enclave at Richmond Place
Elementary:
Clark Elementary School
Middle School:
Bartels Middle School
High School:
Freedom High School

For more information on this listing please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-766
www.wcmanagement.info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 have any available units?
18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 have?
Some of 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 currently offering any rent specials?
18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 pet-friendly?
No, 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 offer parking?
Yes, 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 offers parking.
Does 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 have a pool?
Yes, 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 has a pool.
Does 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 have accessible units?
No, 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 does not have accessible units.
Does 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18001 Richmond Pl. Dr. # 132 does not have units with dishwashers.
