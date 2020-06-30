17918 Bahama Isle Cir

Amenities
Call/Text Kyle for a showing: 727-480-5028
Coming in March. Beautiful unfurnished 4-bedroom/4.5 bath, pool and pond home in Cory Lake Isles. Lawn and pool service included! This spacious luxurious living space on a large lot. Double entry front doors lead you into a spacious floor plan with Formal living and dining areas, high ceilings, Impressive Chefs Kitchen offers 42" maple cabinets, granite tile counter-tops, custom backsplash, island with breakfast bar and newer appliances. A spacious family room opens to and overlooks a stunning pool and waterfall spa with lavish privacy landscaping and water views. The Master Suite is stunning with coffered ceilings, double entry doors and walk-in closets. A second level offers a generous bonus area, three bedrooms, one has been converted into a custom-built theatre room and 2 full baths. Other features include a paver circular driveway, 3 car garage(one bay converted to air conditioned storage), Scheule a showing now