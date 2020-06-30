All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 17918 Bahama Isle Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
17918 Bahama Isle Cir
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

17918 Bahama Isle Cir

17918 Bahama Isle Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17918 Bahama Isle Cir, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Call/Text Kyle for a showing: 727-480-5028
Coming in March. Beautiful unfurnished 4-bedroom/4.5 bath, pool and pond home in Cory Lake Isles. Lawn and pool service included! This spacious luxurious living space on a large lot. Double entry front doors lead you into a spacious floor plan with Formal living and dining areas, high ceilings, Impressive Chefs Kitchen offers 42" maple cabinets, granite tile counter-tops, custom backsplash, island with breakfast bar and newer appliances. A spacious family room opens to and overlooks a stunning pool and waterfall spa with lavish privacy landscaping and water views. The Master Suite is stunning with coffered ceilings, double entry doors and walk-in closets. A second level offers a generous bonus area, three bedrooms, one has been converted into a custom-built theatre room and 2 full baths. Other features include a paver circular driveway, 3 car garage(one bay converted to air conditioned storage), Scheule a showing now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17918 Bahama Isle Cir have any available units?
17918 Bahama Isle Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17918 Bahama Isle Cir have?
Some of 17918 Bahama Isle Cir's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17918 Bahama Isle Cir currently offering any rent specials?
17918 Bahama Isle Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17918 Bahama Isle Cir pet-friendly?
No, 17918 Bahama Isle Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17918 Bahama Isle Cir offer parking?
Yes, 17918 Bahama Isle Cir offers parking.
Does 17918 Bahama Isle Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17918 Bahama Isle Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17918 Bahama Isle Cir have a pool?
Yes, 17918 Bahama Isle Cir has a pool.
Does 17918 Bahama Isle Cir have accessible units?
No, 17918 Bahama Isle Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 17918 Bahama Isle Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 17918 Bahama Isle Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College