17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool pool table garage tennis court

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den plus bonus room, 3 car garage Hannah Bartoletta pool home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac, offering conservation and pond views. The property has been freshly painted, new carpets in bedrooms. Large kitchen boasting plenty of cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances, opens to a large family room with built in shelving to entertain friends and family. Formal living and dining rooms featuring hardwood flooring. Bonus room in the back of the home with lot's of windows and pool table. Property features a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space. The master bathroom featuring double sinks, garden tub and separate shower to relax after a long day. Arbor Greene is a 24-hr guard gated community with a clubhouse, 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, parks,playgrounds, activities, and more! The property is also convenient to Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, shopping, USF, hospitals, local and franchise restaurants, I-75 and I-275 to get you throughout the city. Please note pool is not heated, pool table in bonus room will convey for tenants convenience, owner will not repair/replace/remove.