Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 3:45 AM

17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE

17805 Arbor Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17805 Arbor Haven Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Arbor Green

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den plus bonus room, 3 car garage Hannah Bartoletta pool home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac, offering conservation and pond views. The property has been freshly painted, new carpets in bedrooms. Large kitchen boasting plenty of cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances, opens to a large family room with built in shelving to entertain friends and family. Formal living and dining rooms featuring hardwood flooring. Bonus room in the back of the home with lot's of windows and pool table. Property features a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space. The master bathroom featuring double sinks, garden tub and separate shower to relax after a long day. Arbor Greene is a 24-hr guard gated community with a clubhouse, 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, parks,playgrounds, activities, and more! The property is also convenient to Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, shopping, USF, hospitals, local and franchise restaurants, I-75 and I-275 to get you throughout the city. Please note pool is not heated, pool table in bonus room will convey for tenants convenience, owner will not repair/replace/remove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE have any available units?
17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE have?
Some of 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17805 ARBOR HAVEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
