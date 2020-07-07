All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like
17740 ESPRIT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
17740 ESPRIT DRIVE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:40 PM

17740 ESPRIT DRIVE

17740 Esprit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17740 Esprit Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in premier golf course and country club community, this pool home boasts master bedroom suite on the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms plus spacious loft on second floor. The kitchen has been updated with granite counters, rich 42" maple cabinets, pull out pantry, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances including gas stove. Open great room floor plan with volume ceilings and sliders leading to pool, lanai and large backyard. Attached 2 car garage. Hunter's Green has 24 hour manned gates, community park, tennis courts, baseball fields and located adjacent to 17,000 acre Flatwoods Wilderness Park with 7 mile paved loop road for cycling and skating. Walk-through video available upon request. Lawn maintenance included. Minimum 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE have any available units?
17740 ESPRIT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE have?
Some of 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17740 ESPRIT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17740 ESPRIT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 BedroomsTampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly PlacesTampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park NorthChannel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole HeightsCarver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaErwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-TampaHillsborough Community College