17740 ESPRIT DRIVE.

Located in premier golf course and country club community, this pool home boasts master bedroom suite on the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms plus spacious loft on second floor. The kitchen has been updated with granite counters, rich 42" maple cabinets, pull out pantry, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances including gas stove. Open great room floor plan with volume ceilings and sliders leading to pool, lanai and large backyard. Attached 2 car garage. Hunter's Green has 24 hour manned gates, community park, tennis courts, baseball fields and located adjacent to 17,000 acre Flatwoods Wilderness Park with 7 mile paved loop road for cycling and skating. Walk-through video available upon request. Lawn maintenance included. Minimum 1 year lease.